Southern Pines Animal Shelter’s Kramer Golf Tournament

Join us for The Second Annual Kramer Golf Tournament at Shadow Ridge Golf
Club in Hattiesburg on May 20th! This isn’t going to be your ‘normal’ golf
tournament. With 15″ cups, lots of mini competitions, and fantastic prizes, this
tournament is going to be fast, furious, and a whole lot of fun, while also
benefiting a great cause.
That’s right. 15″ cups on every green mean faster play and a level playing field.
This also means ANYONE could win! We will also have several
‘side competitions’ like: Putting Challenge, Chipping Challenge, Longest Drive,
and The Kramer Contest. Your 4-person entry fee of $250 will include your
greens fees, carts, lunch, beverages, snacks, and a free t-shirt and swag bag for
every team member. There are lots of prizes to be won and proceeds from the
event will benefit the cats and dogs of Southern Pines Animal Shelter!
For more information or to register your team, please visit:
http://bit.do/KramerRegistration_2017
——————
So…. who is Kramer?
A spirited alumnus of Southern Pines Animal Shelter, Kramer was an amazing dog
with a huge, fun-loving personality. He was also the Honorary Assistant
Superintendent for Shadow Ridge Golf Club where he claimed the entire course
as his home away from home, and he was a fur brother to three other dog
siblings (and one tiny human too). Sadly, sweet Kramer crossed over the
rainbow bridge in 2015, and this tournament has been organized both to honor
his memory and to assist the dogs and cats of Southern Pines Animal Shelter
who’ve not yet found their forever homes. Just a day of food, fun, golf and saving
lives. We think Kramer would’ve wanted it this way.
——————
Want to be a sponsor?
We are looking for businesses or organizations who might be interested in
sponsoring this golf tournament. If you’d like to advertise your business while
advocating a good cause, please contact the tournament organizer at 601-310-
4779 or by email at crispyhampton@yahoo.com.
