Southern Pines Animal Shelter’s Kramer Golf Tournament

Join us for The Second Annual Kramer Golf Tournament at Shadow Ridge Golf

Club in Hattiesburg on May 20th! This isn’t going to be your ‘normal’ golf

tournament. With 15″ cups, lots of mini competitions, and fantastic prizes, this

tournament is going to be fast, furious, and a whole lot of fun, while also

benefiting a great cause.

That’s right. 15″ cups on every green mean faster play and a level playing field.

This also means ANYONE could win! We will also have several

‘side competitions’ like: Putting Challenge, Chipping Challenge, Longest Drive,

and The Kramer Contest. Your 4-person entry fee of $250 will include your

greens fees, carts, lunch, beverages, snacks, and a free t-shirt and swag bag for

every team member. There are lots of prizes to be won and proceeds from the

event will benefit the cats and dogs of Southern Pines Animal Shelter!

For more information or to register your team, please visit:

http://bit.do/KramerRegistration_2017

——————

So…. who is Kramer?

A spirited alumnus of Southern Pines Animal Shelter, Kramer was an amazing dog

with a huge, fun-loving personality. He was also the Honorary Assistant

Superintendent for Shadow Ridge Golf Club where he claimed the entire course

as his home away from home, and he was a fur brother to three other dog

siblings (and one tiny human too). Sadly, sweet Kramer crossed over the

rainbow bridge in 2015, and this tournament has been organized both to honor

his memory and to assist the dogs and cats of Southern Pines Animal Shelter

who’ve not yet found their forever homes. Just a day of food, fun, golf and saving

lives. We think Kramer would’ve wanted it this way.

——————

Want to be a sponsor?

We are looking for businesses or organizations who might be interested in

sponsoring this golf tournament. If you’d like to advertise your business while

advocating a good cause, please contact the tournament organizer at 601-310-

4779 or by email at crispyhampton@yahoo.com.

Click Here to Register or for More Information