Police: Woman tries to run over man, crashes into building

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A Natchez woman has been arrested after authorities say she crashed into a building while attempting to run over a man and later fled the scene.

News outlets report Natchez Police Department Lt. Julius Steele says 28-year-old Lakisha Holmes was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, felony malicious mischief and having no driver’s license.

Steele says Holmes tried to run over a man she believed was spreading rumors about her. Officials say Holmes instead crashed into a vacant building and fled the scene of the crash.

Authorities say the man Holmes tried to run over was uninjured.

It’s unclear if Holmes has an attorney.