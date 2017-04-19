JCSD discover active meth lab; 2 behind bars

Jones County Sheriff’s Department stops active meth lab View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Two men now sit behind bars after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department discovered an active meth lab in Jones County.

Jerry Lane Lindsey, 49, and Dennis Dwayne Donald, 49, were taking into custody Tuesday around 2:30 after the Jones County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators discovered paraphernalia, several precursors and what appeared to be a meth lab inside a barbecue grill at a home on Blondie Road.

“We got a report of a strong, strange odor on Blondie Road. We’ve had that report numerous times before in that area and we’ve not been able to find anything,” said Sheriff Hodge “Our guys actually got a report and went out and at this time was able to find an active meth lab.”

Lindsey and Donald had their initial appearances on Wednesday morning where a judge set both of their bonds.

Lindsey is charged with possession of precursors and manufacturing methamphetamine. His bond is set at $50,000.

Donald is charged with possession of precursors, manufacturing methamphetamine and sale of a controlled substance. Just days before the bust, investigators purchased meth from Donald and it was caught on camera. His bond is set at $75,000.

According to Sheriff Hodge, Lindsey has been arrested before in the past for manufacturing meth.

“For them to act as if they don’t know what meth is or how to cook it is certainly not true,” said Hodge.

During their appearance both denied the intention to cook or sell meth.

“Both of them have been involved in this arena for sometime now. Dennis is also on paper, so hopefully we can get him put in the penitentiary and quite honestly Lane needs to go there as well.”

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s department in the investigation and cleaning up the active lab.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is cracking down on drugs in the county, averaging between 500-600 drug cases a year.

“Certainly it’s not something we’re going to tolerate here in Jones County. We’re very strong on our stance against drugs and we’ll continue to move forward fighting it with everything that we have.”

Lindsey and Dennis are currently booked in the Jones County jail.