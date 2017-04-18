Police: Cleveland murder suspect killed himself after chase

WHLT, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Cleveland Police Department (Cleveland, Ohio)

AP ALERT:  ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police: Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing shot himself to death after chase.

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJTV) – Pennsylvania State Police say they believe that murder suspect Steve Stephens  has shot and killed himself following a police pursuit this morning.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page the agency says alleged “‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by (Pennsylvania State Police) members in Erie County.  A traffic stop was attempted and, after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.  More information will be released as it becomes available.”

PA State Police Facebook Page

 

