Police: Cleveland murder suspect killed himself after chase

AP ALERT: ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police: Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing shot himself to death after chase.

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJTV) – Pennsylvania State Police say they believe that murder suspect Steve Stephens has shot and killed himself following a police pursuit this morning.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page the agency says alleged “‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by (Pennsylvania State Police) members in Erie County. A traffic stop was attempted and, after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. More information will be released as it becomes available.”