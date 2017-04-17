Regions Bank to build operations facility in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Regions Bank is building a 75,000-square-foot operations facility in Hattiesburg.

Gov.Phil Bryant and officials from Regions Bank made the announcement Monday.

They said this is a $23 million investment and will create 91 jobs. It will be located at the intersection of Lamar Boulevard and Lincoln Road.

“Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt Region have celebrated significant economic development wins in recent years. Regions’ investment in this new facility and commitment to adding 90 new jobs, bringing the company’s total employment in the city to more than 400, will benefit the local community for many years to come,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

“Regions Bank is committed to Hattiesburg, the Pine Belt and the state of Mississippi,” said South Mississippi President for Regions Bank Greg Garraway. “People who work for Regions in Hattiesburg are dedicated to serving customers here at home and across the country. When it came time to grow and expand our operations, we knew we wanted to do so here in this community.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and infrastructure improvements. The city of Hattiesburg and Lamar County are also providing assistance.

“The addition of 91 new career opportunities for the people of Hattiesburg is a strong testament to the fact the city and county are well-positioned for continued community and economic growth,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the teamwork of the Area Development Partnership, the city of Hattiesburg and Lamar County which, together with MDA, played an integral role in making this expansion possible.”

