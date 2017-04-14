Downtown Crawfish Jam 2017

This pay-one-price music festival features 4 live musical performances by local and regional bands, as well as all-you-can-eat: crawfish, burger, hot dogs, Coke products and cold beer!
MUSIC LINE UP:
Pine Belt Pickers (bluegrass)
Jefferey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys (zydeco)
Southern Komfort Brass Band (brass)
Kudzu Kings (rock)
TICKET PRICING:
All tickets give you all-day admission plus all-you-can-eat crawfish, burgers, hot dogs, beer, water & Coke Products.
Advanced Tickets will be available starting March 1st at the following locations:
Tickets On-line Order & Pay
Locations
Signs First. 4400 Hardy St. (No fees)
T-bones Records. ($2 service fee)
Twin Forks Wine &Provisions. Hemphill street.
Advanced Tickets:
$40.00 Adult Ticket
$30.00 Junior Ticket (under 21)