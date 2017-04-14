Downtown Crawfish Jam 2017

This pay-one-price music festival features 4 live musical performances by local and regional bands, as well as all-you-can-eat: crawfish, burger, hot dogs, Coke products and cold beer!

MUSIC LINE UP:

Pine Belt Pickers (bluegrass)

Jefferey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys (zydeco)

Southern Komfort Brass Band (brass)

Kudzu Kings (rock)

TICKET PRICING:

All tickets give you all-day admission plus all-you-can-eat crawfish, burgers, hot dogs, beer, water & Coke Products.

Advanced Tickets will be available starting March 1st at the following locations:

Tickets On-line Order & Pay

Locations

Signs First. 4400 Hardy St. (No fees)

T-bones Records. ($2 service fee)

Twin Forks Wine &Provisions. Hemphill street.

Advanced Tickets:

$40.00 Adult Ticket

$30.00 Junior Ticket (under 21)

Click here for more information