William Carey University ranked safest campus in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Out of all the colleges in the state, William Carey University was ranked the safest campus.

YourLocalSecurity ranked the university as the safest campus in Mississippi in its “Safest College Campus by State” report which was released on April 4th.

This is the second time William Carey has received national recognition for being the safest campus in the state.

In 2016, BackgroundChecks.org ranked them as well.

WCU President Tommy King says the university provides around the clock security from a private security company. Along with, The SaderWatch, a notification system to keep students prepared and safe in emergencies.

““The Housing Office staff and Resident Assistants are trained in how to respond to different types of emergencies and student safety is a priority for all university employees,” said WCU President Tommy King. “We hold training for our employees and students. It’s speaks very highly of our staff and administration.”

