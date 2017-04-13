Columbia man charged with child exploitation

Jovon Kendrick (Photo: AG's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation.

24-year-old Jovon Eugene Kendrick  was arrested at his home Wednesday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit. Columbia Police assisted with the arrest.

The AG’s offices said investigators executed a search warrant following an investigation of Kendrick’s online activity. As a result of the search warrant, he was arrested.

Kendrick was booked into the Marion County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $40,000.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

