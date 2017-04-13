1 Day after DUI arrest, man jailed in DUI wrong-way crash

CARRIERE, Miss. (AP) – A driver recently released from jail on a DUI charge has been arrested again after authorities say he injured three people in a head-on collision.

News outlets report 59-year-old Desmond Coogans was arrested Wednesday and charged with DUI causing serious injury or death.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins says Coogans had been driving his truck in the wrong direction on U.S. 90 in Hancock County when he crashed into an SUV traveling in the correct direction.

Authorities say three passengers were brought to the hospital, two of them with serious injuries.

Coogans had been arrested on a DUI charge Tuesday and released later that day on an indigent bond.

It’s unclear if Coogans has an attorney.

 

