Petal School District officially names new high school principal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) — The Petal School district announces the hiring of Rob Knight as the new Petal High School principal.

Knight’s leadership duties as principal will begin on July 1, 2017.

He has served as the principal at Petal Upper Elementary this school year. Before taking that position he was Assistant Principal at Petal Middle School for three years.

Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal School District Superintendent, express that he is confident about the interview committee’s decision to hire Knight.

“Mr. Knight has definitely proven his leadership skills over the past several years in the district but specifically over the last nine months,” said Dillon. “In his sixth month as principal at Petal Upper, the school was hit by the January 21st tornado. This forced the classes to be held at a local church for two months. During that extremely challenging time, Rob ensured that the needs of students and staff were met while also continuing to lead teachers to provide quality instruction in classes. We are fortunate to have him in our district and I trust he will be able to lead Petal High School to new heights.”

Knight will replace current principal Dr. Steven Hampton.

Hampton is assuming the position of Director of Student Assessment in the district.