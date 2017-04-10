Wind Creek Hospitality to build casino in D’lberville

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this photo taken Oct. 24, 2013, the interior of a gaming machine is pictured as workers wire electronic games at the new 20-story Wind Creek Wetumpka, a gaming casino owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians under construction in Wetumpka, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Wind Creek Hospitality, the casino division of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has acquired more land and has a preliminary drawing for a casino in D’Iberville.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2p9VLCQ) the company bought the Royal D’Iberville land west of Interstate 110 and has since then expanded into Back Bay. The company acquired land adjacent to the Royal D’Iberville land which gives them 34 acres and two legal casino sites in Back Bay.

CEO Jay Dorris says they have a plan for a casino that’s going to offer something to the market that will provide growth and reflect the quality of Wind Creek Hospitality.

Wind Creek Hospitality operates three casinos in Alabama. They also have a majority ownership in greyhound tracks in Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s