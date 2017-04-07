MDE announces 2017 Mississippi Administrator, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WHLT) — Mississippi Department of Education has announced the winners of the Administrator of the Year and the Teacher of the Year awards.

MDE named Pearl Jr. High School Principal Dr. Jessica Broome as the 2017 Mississippi Administrator of the Year.

A 6th grade Math teacher at Petal Upper Elementary, Luke Daniels of the Petal School District was named the 2017 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient also receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities. Daniels will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Also, he will travel to Washington, D.C., to meet the President and First Lady and will participate in a Rose Garden recognition ceremony at the White House.

Daniels has used his influence to grow the students in his class and in his colleagues’ classes.

“I love giving students, who have never experienced it, a taste of success. Success is addictive, so it is of paramount importance that we help every student, even if only in a small way, experience it. Once the snowball starts rolling, it’s impossible to stop,” Daniels said.

“I congratulate both recipients for the well-deserved honors. They are examples of the outstanding educators in Mississippi who are committed professionals and who focus on preparing each child to be successful in school and in life,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and shares expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

Broome has been the principal at Pearl Jr. High since 2011. She has helped the graduation rate in the district improve to a historic high of 87.1 percent in 2016. She helped increase the number of students meeting or exceeding learning goals from 47.1 percent in 2015 to 50 percent in 2016.

“Simple school management from the principal is no longer adequate. Instructional leadership that is transformational, data-driven, and that results in improved instruction from teachers is critical to improving student achievement, and ultimately, to ensuring sustained student school success,” Broome said.