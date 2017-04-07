1 dead in Bay Springs workplace shooting; Suspect arrested

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Bay Springs police are investigating a deadly workplace shooting that happened Friday morning.

Authorities were called to Peco Foods after shots were fired in the parking lot.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Eddie Davis dead.

The suspect, Raffell Franklin was found at a relative’s home and taken into custody, authorities said.

“The motive is still under investigation,” said Tony Wedgeworth, the assistant chief of the Bay Springs Police Department. “We’re still questioning the witnesses, and we are not through with the investigation so far but Mr. Franklin has been charged with murder, and we are awaiting the judge’s arrival so we can take him up for his initial appearance.”

The company released a statement about the incident:

This morning, an incident occurred between two employees in the parking lot of our Bay Springs, MS. location. We are fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing and active investigation. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the employees involved.