Pine Belt school delays due to severe weather

All Hattiesburg Public Schools will have a delayed start.

Buses will start their routes at 9:00 a.m. All staff will report at 9:00 a.m. (Cafeteria and transportation contact your supervisor.)

Delayed School Start Times are as follows:

Mary Bethune: 9:15am

NR Burger Middle School: 9:30am

Burney STEAM Academy: 9:40am

Hattiesburg High School: 10:30am

All Elementary Schools: 10:00am

All University of Southern Mississippi campuses and teaching sites in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast will have a delayed start on Monday, beginning operations at 10 a.m. due to the threat of severe weather overnight and into the morning.

All Lamar County School District schools will start 2 hours later than normal tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017. Bus arrival and school start times will be 2 hours later than normal. We plan to follow regular dismissal times.

Jones County Schools, will implement a 2-hour late start. All bus routes will start 2 hours later and class will resume 2 hours later as well

9:45 am Jones County Elementary Schools will resume classes

9:50am Jones County middle and High Schools will resume classes

Laurel City Schools will also have a 2-hour late start.

– All bus routes will start 2 hours later and class will resume 2 hours later due to the impending weather.

9:45am Laurel High & Middle Schools will resume classes

10:15am Laurel Elementary Schools will resume classes

Laurel Christian School will also have a 2-hour late start

10:00am Pre-School, Elementary & High School will resume classes

– St. Johns Day School Will also have a 2 hour delay from their normal schedule.

– 1st Trinity Early Learning Center will also have a 3 hour delay

9:30am 1st Trinity will resume classes