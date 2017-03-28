Roommate altercation lands one behind bars, one injured

RICHTON, Miss. (WHLT) — After a stabbing in Perry County one woman is behind bars and another is injured.

56-year-old Bridget Sartin was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles deputies responded to a residence on Hancock Road a little after 2 p.m. Nobles says Sartin and her roommate, the victim, got into an altercation and the victim received a life threatening cut to the neck area.

The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance and is listed in critical condition.

The case in still under investigation.