Boyfriend person of interest in disappearance of Perry Co. woman

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Authorities now have a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Perry county woman Glin Street.

The man now in custody is no stranger to Street who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Hugo Hugger talked to us just days after Glin Street went missing from her residence on Forrest Lake Road around 7 a.m. on February 21, 2017.

“I left and went to Hattiesburg, when I came back she was missing. She was gone, she wasn’t home,” Hugger tells us. The two had been dating and living together for 5 years.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, Hugger cooperated with authorities at the beginnin gof the investigation.

“We called him and told him we were issuing a search warrant to search his house and asked him to be there,” says Nobles. “When we showed up he was not there and then we lost communication with him. The last person to see her was Hugo Hugger, which was her live in boyfriend and at this point he has become a person of interest.”

Hugger is out on parole from the Mississippi Department of Corrections after being convicted of a capital murder in 1982. He is currently being held on a parole violation. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the Little Creek community after a tip was called into the department about his whereabouts.

The sheriff’s department and multiple agencies have used several resources in the continued search for Street such as search helicopters from Camp Shelby, K-9 dogs, trailed by foot and used boats in nearby ponds and lakes.

“We haven’t come up with anything solid. All of our searches that we’ve done has given us no new information. For the family’s sake we want to give them closure. It’s very important because they are concerned. They are calling me just about every day asking me where we are in the investigation.”

“If anybody knows where she’s at, anything just please let us know. We need help. We want to know where she’s at, we need help and we just want her home.”

If you have any information on Street’s whereabouts, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 964-8461 or contact Crime Stoppers.