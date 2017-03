The Southern Miss. women’s golf team is having a record season ranked No. 67 in the Golfstat.com rankings and No. 78 in the Golf week poll out 259 eligible teams. These rankings are the highest the the team has achieved in program history. With three team wins, two runner-up finishes, five team top three finishes and two medalist to list some of their accolades Head Coach Erika Brennan tells me the team has just bought into to raising the bar as a collective group.

