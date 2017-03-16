Sumrall volunteer firefighters killed in hit-and-run

SUMARALL, Miss. (WHLT) — Two Sumrall volunteer firefighters were killed Wednesday night and injured another during a hit-and-run accident.

The three firefighters were directing traffic and standing in the median when a small passenger car came across the corner and struck them while they were standing in the median.

According to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel Clinton ALvin Beasley, 80, and Loretta Ann Sykes, 53, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Shaun Hahn was taken to the hospital by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital. He was released from the hospital today and we are told he is suffering from a few broken ribs.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Mississippi Highway 589 and Oloh Road in Lamar County around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel Brandon Chase Eaton, 31, of Sumrall has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing death.

He was arrested 6 miless away from the scene by Lamar County Deputies.

“He pulled into a person’s yard and a person called 911 and said someone is out in my yard and his car is messed up and he says he thinks he got into a wreck and he may of hit some people,” explained Rigel.

Eaton’s initial appearance was Thursday morning at the Lamar County Justice Court’s office in front of Judge Charles Greer.

Judge Greer said he is a danger to the community, setting his bond at $100,000 cash.

Eaton has previous criminal records in Jefferson Davis, Marion and Lamar counties.

The Sumrall Fire Station is named after Beasley who served for the department for over 47 years.

“He has always been there for the town when we needed him and it was just and automatic thing that this fire department should be named after him,” says Shirley Benard, a friend and Sumrall Ward 1 Alderman. “It’s just unbelievable that we have lost him.”

Sykes was with the department for a little over a year.

“My heart goes out to the firefighters. it’s a brotherhood just like law enforcement. A brotherhood and you know when you it all together we are one huge brotherhood,” says Rigel.

The sheriff’s department executed a search warrant to run a blood test on Eaton because of signs of impairment when arrested.

The investigation is still on going.

A vigil was also held Thursday evening to mourn the loss of the fallen firefighters.