Brewery company reacts to bill allowing them to sell on site

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — If you’ve toured a brewery in Mississippi you might have noticed you’ve only been able to sample their beers and wines.

Currently small breweries can give customers six, six-ounce samples per person, per day for free when they purchase a tour.

A bill passed by the house and senate will change that, but it waits for the Governor Phil Bryant’s signature.

“As of July 1st, you know if you have a favorite beer here or want to try something new, you’ll actually be able to buy a full portion of that,” said Benjamin Green, head brewer at Southern Prohibition Brewery. “If it’s available in packages at that time, you’ll be able to buy some of that beer in limited quantities to take home with you.”

Small breweries like Southern Prohibition will be able to sell up to two cases per person, per day. Green says he hopes this will create a beer culture in Hattiesburg.

“It’s really important for us to put a consumer down in front of us knowing exactly what we’re doing. You know give them the full effect. It’s a lot different being able to talk to somebody who actually has their hands on the product rather than just buying it in the store.”

He explains selling directly to customers will help them with branding and marketing, as well as growing their business.

“Not to mention we will be able to hire more people for our tap room, it’s going to create jobs for us in the city.”

If signed by the governor, the bill will go into effect July 1st. Green says on that day, they plan to throw a big party.

Mississippi currently have nine craft beer breweries, with hopes the numbers will go up.