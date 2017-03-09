18 suspects arrested in Lucedale raids

Operation Showtime Suspects in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WHLT) — Eighteen people were arrested in early morning raids in Lucedale.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said the arrests were a part of Operation Showtime.
Law enforcement officers executed arrest warrants on the George County residents after a six-month investigation of street-level distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs, Director Dowdy said.
“I want the people of Mississippi to know that MBN continues to work aggressively with its local and federal partners to purge our communities of drugs and the people who sell them. Drug dealers are hereby put on notice: If you sell drugs, we are coming after you, so start looking over your shoulder, your time is coming,” Director Dowdy said.
Below is a list of the suspects arrested:
- Carl K. Blackston, 57, sale of a controlled substance
- Roy Davis, 29, possession of a controlled substance
- Jeannette L. Dennis, 59, three counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Von R. Dunham, 51, transfer of a controlled substance
- Robert C. Estep, 67, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Larry E. Fairley, 58, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Kendall L. Hardin, 43, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Dontay T. Jack, 34, sale of a controlled substance
- Teri M. Lambert, 30, possession of a controlled substance
- Darrell W. Lawrence, 62, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Voin E. McDaniel Jr., 31, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Beverly McDowell, 36, sale of a controlled substance
- Matthew B. McKissick, 30, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Carla D. Riley, 35, sale of a controlled substance
- Aaron J. Stokley, 24, sale of a controlled substance
- Howard Street, 57, two counts of sale of a controlled substance
- Jacob D. Stringer, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Christine B. Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance.