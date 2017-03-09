18 suspects arrested in Lucedale raids

Operation Showtime Suspects in Lucedale View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WHLT) — Eighteen people were arrested in early morning raids in Lucedale.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said the arrests were a part of Operation Showtime.

Law enforcement officers executed arrest warrants on the George County residents after a six-month investigation of street-level distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs, Director Dowdy said.

“I want the people of Mississippi to know that MBN continues to work aggressively with its local and federal partners to purge our communities of drugs and the people who sell them. Drug dealers are hereby put on notice: If you sell drugs, we are coming after you, so start looking over your shoulder, your time is coming,” Director Dowdy said.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested:

Carl K. Blackston, 57, sale of a controlled substance

Roy Davis, 29, possession of a controlled substance

Jeannette L. Dennis, 59, three counts of sale of a controlled substance

Von R. Dunham, 51, transfer of a controlled substance

Robert C. Estep, 67, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Larry E. Fairley, 58, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Kendall L. Hardin, 43, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Dontay T. Jack, 34, sale of a controlled substance

Teri M. Lambert, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Darrell W. Lawrence, 62, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Voin E. McDaniel Jr., 31, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Beverly McDowell, 36, sale of a controlled substance

Matthew B. McKissick, 30, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Carla D. Riley, 35, sale of a controlled substance

Aaron J. Stokley, 24, sale of a controlled substance

Howard Street, 57, two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Jacob D. Stringer, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Christine B. Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance.