18 arrested during early morning drug raid in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — This is a press release from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Operation Showtime in Lucedale ended early this morning with 18 drug suspects arrested and more arrests to follow, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed arrest warrants on the George County residents after a six-month investigation of street-level distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs, Director Dowdy said.

“I want the people of Mississippi to know that MBN continues to work aggressively with its local and federal partners to purge our communities of drugs and the people who sell them. Drug dealers are hereby put on notice: If you sell drugs, we are coming after you, so start looking over your shoulder … your time is coming,” Director Dowdy said.

The arrests stem from a joint effort by the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force and MBN. Assisting them were the George County and Greene County sheriff departments, Lucedale Police Department and FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

All 18 suspects were transported to the George County Regional Correctional Facility, booked and held pending initial appearances in George County Justice Court.

Arrested were: Carl K. Blackston, 57, sale of a controlled substance; Roy Davis, 29, possession of a controlled substance; Jeannette L. Dennis, 59, three counts of sale of a controlled substance; Von R. Dunham, 51, transfer of a controlled substance; Robert C. Estep, 67, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Larry E. Fairley, 58, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Kendall L. Hardin, 43, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Dontay T. Jack, 34, sale of a controlled substance; Teri M. Lambert, 30, possession of a controlled substance; Darrell W. Lawrence, 62, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Voin E. McDaniel Jr., 31, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Beverly McDowell, 36, sale of a controlled substance; Matthew B. McKissick, 30, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Carla D. Riley, 35, sale of a controlled substance; Aaron J. Stokley, 24, sale of a controlled substance; Howard Street, 57, two counts of sale of a controlled substance; Jacob D. Stringer, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Christine B. Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance.