St. Thomas Aquinas Church to host Irish-Italian Festival & Roll and Stroll

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church’s annual Irish-Italian Festival is set for Saturday, March 18 from 5-10:30 p.m. at the church following a 4 p.m. Mass. Admission is free to the event, which will include a raffle for a trip for two to Ireland or a $2,000 cash prize. Tickets for food and drink items can be purchased at the entrance.

Activities kick off Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m. with the annual Irish-Italian Festival 5K run/walk at Longleaf Trace at Southern Miss on West Fourth Street. On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the Irish-Italian Festival ‘Roll and Stroll,’ featuring floats, cars, golf carts and walking groups will take place on West Fourth Street heading east from the edge of the University of Southern Mississippi campus and ending at the church, which is located across from the Payne Center and Reed Green Coliseum at USM. Registration forms for both the 5K and the Roll and Stroll can be found on the St. Thomas Aquinas website at http://www.stthomas-usm.org/.

Tickets for the raffle may be purchased from any member of St. Thomas Aquinas or St. Fabian Catholic Churches, or call St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 601.264.5192. The trip includes airfare, accommodations, food and transportation while in Ireland.

The festival will feature games for kids, a silent auction and an art show featuring the work of some of the Pine Belt’s best local artists. The menu for the event includes Irish stew, spaghetti and meatballs, sausage dogs, pizza, cotton candy, spirits as well as a variety of deserts. Complimentary soft drinks and water will be available.

For more information, contact St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 601.264.5192. Check for updates on the festival at http://www.stthomas-usm.org/.