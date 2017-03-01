Rise & Shine Half-Marathon and 5K

RISE & SHINE FOR A GREAT CAUSE!

Join us on Saturday, April 1, 2017, for the 6th Annual Rise & Shine Half-Marathon & 5K! Participants will embark on a nationally certified course to benefit The Arc of Southeast Mississippi, a local nonprofit in Hattiesburg that provides recreational activities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The half-marathon and 5K routes will both start and finish at Hattiesburg Clinic’s main campus (415 S. 28th Avenue). The half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m. with the 5K to follow at 7:30 a.m. Participants in both races will make their way through serene and charming Hattiesburg neighborhoods. At mile three, 5K participants will finish back at the clinic and half-marathon participants will continue north on 28th Avenue and make their way across the campus of Southern Miss.

The 2nd Annual Rise & Shine Expo will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the Southern Miss Payne Center for registration and bag pick-up. All participants are asked to attend this event, as there will be no registration on the day of the race. Registered participants will be allowed to pick up their bags on race day.

Cash prizes and awards will be available to the following half-marathon participants:

1ST PLACE $300 MALE $300 FEMALE

2ND PLACE $200 MALE $200 FEMALE

3RD PLACE $100 MALE $100 FEMALE

Additional awards will be given for 1st and 2nd Place Male and Female finishers in 10-year age groups for the half-marathon, as well as the 5K’s Top 3 Males and the Top 3 Females for the 5K.

All participants will receive/have access to:

Bag pick up at USM’s Payne Center on Friday, March 31, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Race T-shirt (only guaranteed to those who register by March 17)

Race bag

Hand-made pottery by The Arc

Finisher medal (for half-marathon participants)

Post-race refreshments

Live entertainment

Post-race photo opportunities

COST:

Registration is now open and is accessible here.

Standard Registration

(Feb. 2 – March 17)

Half-Marathon: $65

5K: $35

Late Registration

(March 18- March 31)

Half-Marathon: $75

5K: $40