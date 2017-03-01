Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled; 15-year-old Lumberton girl found safe

UPDATE: The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Ilyn Renee Warner. The child has been recovered and is safe.

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered and Missing Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Authorities are looking for Ilyn Renee Warner of Lumberton.

She is five feet, one inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long black hair in braids and brown eyes.

MBI officials said she was last seen just before noon Saturday, February 25 on East Street in Bay Saint Louis.

We’re told that she could be with Iyelle Raquel Warlick Gutter. Gutter is four feet, nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen traveling in a Green Dodge Van.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ilyn Renee Warner or Iyelle Raquel Warlick Gutter should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 601-720-1008.