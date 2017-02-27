Three vehicle accident ejects and leaves one injured

By Published: Updated:
three-vehicle-ax-2

Three vehicle accident ejects and leaves one injured

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A three vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one person injured.

When firefighters and responders arrived on the scene, a white SUV with minor damage on the driver’s side rear-end, black pick up truck with extensive damage to the front-end and a grey sedan with extreme damage to the passengers side were involved in the accident.

Officials say the driver in the grey sedan was t-boned by the pick-up truck. Firefighters found the driver of the grey sedan lying on the ground near her vehicle. She was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. She has moderate injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were uninjured.

One lane of Tuckers Crossing Road was shut down.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s