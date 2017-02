The Southern Miss. women’s basketball team is playoff bound the only question now is what rank they will have entering the tournament. They defeated North Texas in a 70-48 finish with Louisiana Tech. now in their sights. Eagles say they love the opportunity to play teams twice in a season especially after a loss because it gives them a chance for revenge and a chance to gauge their improvement. Eagles are 20-9 overall and 12-5 in Conference USA standings.

Advertisement