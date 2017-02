PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Perry County woman is behind bars and facing felony drug charges.

Tessa Leshey Meadows, 33, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth), a misdemeanor possession of spice, and a possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meadows was arrested Friday night by the Perry County Drug Narcotic teams. The team received a report of suspicious vehicle at Brewer’s Grocery off oh Highway 42.

She is currently in the Perry County Jail.