Hattiesburg Zoo confirms death of baby Sloth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Zoo reported their newborn baby Sloth died early Sunday morning.

When zookeepers found blood in the baby Sloth’s stool on Friday, they had staff caring for the sloth for 24 hours.

They said in a Facebook post they are unsure of what caused the illness but suspect there was an infection in the lower digestive tract.

Mo, the baby Sloth’s mother, is doing well. The baby was not with Mo during the hours of it’s death, but zookeepers say she was able to see the baby after it’s death to have closure.

The Hattiesburg Zoo will release an official statement Tuesday afternoon.

They are continuing to investigate the exact cause of death.