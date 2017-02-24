Former Lamar County teacher behind bars

By and Published: Updated:
Former Hattiesburg High School and Lamar County teacher charged with sexual battery.
Former Hattiesburg High School and Lamar County teacher charged with sexual battery.

 

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A Lamar County teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a student and has been arrested.

 

Former Hattiesburg High School and Lamar County teacher charged with sexual battery.
Former Hattiesburg High School and Lamar County teacher charged with sexual battery.

Amy Gore, a former Hattiesburg High School teacher, sits in jail after officials tell us she had sexual relations with a student. Gore was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on the morning of February 24th,  and charged with sexual battery.

Gore worked at Hattiesburg High School before taking a job at a Lamar County school where she was accused of having sexual relations with a student.

We’re told the investigation began on  February 21st when Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith was made aware of the situation. Smith says she and officials looked into the matter and found that no sexual activities took places on Lamar County school grounds with any student.

 

Noble Watkins graduated from Hattiesburg High School two years ago and says he can’t believe this happened at his former school.

“It surprised me.  Wasn’t anything like that going on when I was in high school, as far as i know. It surprised me to hear something like that,” he said. “I’m sure any parent would be upset about it. For some grown woman to be taking advantage of my son like that. Yeah I would be pretty upset.”

Gore has since been fired from her teaching position.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s