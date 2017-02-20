Marion County Officials identify body found in a ditch and make an arrest

This is a photo of the vehicle Marion Co. authorities were looking for after a body was found in a ditch. (Photo: Marion Co. Sheriff's Department)
UPDATE:
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has identified the body found over the weekend.

50-year-old Marcus Christopher from Columbia was found in a ditch on Wesley Road just off Highway 98 East.

37-year-old John Mark Davis from Columbia was arrested.

Davis is currently being charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and taking away a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

————————————————————————————————————————————-

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation after a body is found in a ditch, Saturday.

According to investigators, the body was found in a ditch on Wesley Road just off Highway 98 East.

The identity isn’t being released at this time.

Deputies are currently looking for a SUV in regards to the death investigation.

If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. (601) 736-5051.

