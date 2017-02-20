Marion County Officials identify body found in a ditch and make an arrest

UPDATE:
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has identified the body found over the weekend.
50-year-old Marcus Christopher from Columbia was found in a ditch on Wesley Road just off Highway 98 East.
37-year-old John Mark Davis from Columbia was arrested.
Davis is currently being charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and taking away a motor vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
