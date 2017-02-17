The Grand Theatre renovations, now serving beer and wine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Moviegoers in Hattiesburg can enjoy a new movie experience at The Grand Theatre.

Renovations include new recliners in all 18 theaters, as well as a new beer and wine menu which will include local beers brewed from SouthernProhibition Brewery.

Grand General Manager Garth Keely says the comfort of guest is their main priority.

“We’re thrilled to offer guest the finest movie experience in this part of Mississippi and now to be able to offer beer and wine to our movie experience,” he says.