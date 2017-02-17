Natchez to lease 16 body cameras for police

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Natchez plans to equip the city’s police officers with body cameras.

The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2kFs3TL ) that the Board of Aldermen voted Thursday to lease 16 body cameras through a state contract.

Police Chief Daniel White told the board that the five-year contract would cost a total of roughly $60,000, with each camera costing approximately $750 annually. White said the 16 cameras would be shared by two shifts of officers.

Mayor Darryl Grennell said the plan stemmed from a task force that he created after a recent spike in crime.

