Natchez to lease 16 body cameras for police

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, a body camera is attached to the uniform of Whitestown Police Department officer Reggie Thomas during a traffic stop, in Whitestown, Ind. Police departments in at least two states are shelving the body cameras they outfitted their officers with, blaming the formidable costs of storing the video. About a third of the nation's 18,000 police agencies either have pilot body camera programs or full programs in place, despite the cost concerns. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FILE PHOTO In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, a body camera is attached to the uniform of Whitestown Police Department officer Reggie Thomas during a traffic stop, in Whitestown, Ind. Police departments in at least two states are shelving the body cameras they outfitted their officers with, blaming the formidable costs of storing the video. About a third of the nation's 18,000 police agencies either have pilot body camera programs or full programs in place, despite the cost concerns. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Natchez plans to equip the city’s police officers with body cameras.

The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2kFs3TL ) that the Board of Aldermen voted Thursday to lease 16 body cameras through a state contract.

Police Chief Daniel White told the board that the five-year contract would cost a total of roughly $60,000, with each camera costing approximately $750 annually. White said the 16 cameras would be shared by two shifts of officers.

Mayor Darryl Grennell said the plan stemmed from a task force that he created after a recent spike in crime.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s