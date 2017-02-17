Boy or girl? It’s a baby sloth, so we don’t know yet

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo: Hattiesburg Zoo
Photo: Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Zookeepers are waiting for a DNA test to learn whether Hattiesburg Zoo’s baby sloth is a boy or a girl. That’s because sloths’ sex organs are internal.

Mammal curator Stephen Taylor says they’ll have to send a bit of fur to a lab to learn the gender of the Hoffman’s two-toed sloth born to Mo and Chewy.

Mama Mo, hanging upside-down with the baby resting on her tummy, was on public view Friday for the first time since giving birth Feb. 5.

The first days after birth are delicate for any animal, and Taylor says this baby didn’t start suckling on its own. He says that after about half a day, zookeepers began feeding it puppy milk replacement from a syringe fitted with a nipple instead of a needle.

Sloth born at Hattiesburg Zoo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s