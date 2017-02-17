2 charged in connection with deadly Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are arrested in connection with a deadly shooting investigation.

Deputies of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department said on February 10 around 6:42 p.m, the received a call a bout ta shooting that happened in the Foxworth community on Morgantown Road.

They went to the scene and found 20-year-old Calen Malek Shaw dead.

During the investigation, deputies charged 23-year-old Kendarious Brister with murder.

On Wednesday, deputies also arrested 22-year-old Charles Cleveland Lewis in connection with the crime. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery.

They both went to court Thursday. A judge set Brister’s bond at $1,100,000; Lewis’ bond is set at $100,000.

The investigation ongoing. Anyone with information that could help with case contact the sheriff’s office at 601-736-5051.