3 Workers arrested in package thefts from Gulfport UPS

FILE PHOTO UPS trucks sit idle waiting to be loaded with merchandise outside the Forever 21 clothing warehouse in Vernon. Calif. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Police say three workers have been arrested on embezzlement charges in the theft of commercial packages from a United Parcel Services center in south Mississippi.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen says managers of the UPS Customer Center reported the thefts to investigators.

The suspects – 22-year-old Keith Johnson, 30-year-old Heather Yost and 25-year-old Deshun Hawthorne – were arrested and jailed Tuesday. Bromen says all three of the suspects were UPS line workers.

A judge initially set each of their bonds at $30,000, but Yost’s bond was reduced to $10,000 at her initial court appearance.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kN9u0W ) reports that a UPS representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

 

