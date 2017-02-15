Family, community mourning loss of Bassfield fire chief

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WHLT) — Former Bassfield fire chief, Bill Matthews died Tuesday night while responding to a brush fire on Key Graves Road in Bassfield.

The Jefferson Davis Coroners office said Matthew suffered from a massive heart attack.

Family and friends tell us he had a history of heart failure, but it did not stop him from serving the community.

Several members of the community have posted comments about Chief Matthews and are asking for prayer for his family and the fire department.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney released this statement about Matthews’ death:

“Yesterday the Mississippi firefighting community lost a valued member with the death of Bassfield Fire Chief Bill Matthews. Chief Matthews died while working a brush/woods fire in Jefferson Davis County. Being a firefighter is one of the most dangerous professions in this country. Those that choose to serve are selfless individuals dedicated to saving lives and protecting property in their communities. Chief Matthews was just such an individual, honorably serving not only the Bassfield Fire Department and the city of Bassfield, but the state of Mississippi. We salute him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Chief Matthews and to his fellow firefighters of the Bassfield Fire Department.”