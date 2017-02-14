USM student dies after falling several feet through window at New Orleans hotel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WHLT) — A University of Southern Mississippi student died after falling from several floors at a New Orleans hotel over the weekend.

Orleans Parish Coroner, Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said preliminary reports indicate that 20-year-old Cole Whaley died from blunt force injuries.

Whaley was at the Double Tree hotel on Canal Street early Saturday morning when he fell through a closed 11th story hotel window. Authorities said he landed on the ground in an outdoor area on the 4th floor, which was near the hotel’s pool.

The coroner said Whaley suffered multiple skull fractures and subdural hemorrhaging.

The final cause of death is still under investigation, pending toxicology test results.

“The University was informed Saturday morning of the death of one of our students, Cole Whaley,” said Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students. “We are all saddened by this tragedy, and are reaching out to his family, friends and loved ones to offer our prayers and support.”

Whaley is from Mobile, Alabama.

Student Counseling Services is offering support for those affected by Whaley’s death.

SCS can be reached at 601.266.4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 601.606.4357 (HELP).