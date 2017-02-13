Local robotics teams recognized nationally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A local robotics team is receiving national recognition after two of their teams placed first in the State.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Discoveries program teaches students to apply what they learn to their daily life.

General Manager of STEM Discoveries, Dr. Mary Moore strives each day to drive success into each of her students. She says one of her goals for this particular program is to teach kids to become successful in ways they are not used to learning.

“It may mean that I need to build more confidence and self esteem in myself. Or it may mean, Hey I like STEM but I’m failing in school, so your program can help me grasp more of what Science, Technology, Engineer and Math is so that when I graduate I can go and pursue a career in STEM,” says Dr. Moore.

Not only are the students learning STEM skills but competing on a national level as well. The team recently competed against 5,000 teams from 52 different countries. Two of the six eight divisions placed first in the state of Mississippi.

“What they actually do is they upload their videos on to YouTube and they have people who remotely grade their competition,” said STEM Discoveries parent Dawn Compton. Her daughter McKenna has been apart of the program since October 2016. They first heard about STEM Discoveries at an informal meeting and says her daughter was so intrigued in the robots and how they worked that they did not hesitate to sign up.

The students are able to take the skills they learn home.

“Kind of at first I was kind of irritated that some people weren’t as fast as me, then I was able to help them and it helped me,” said student Dalton Gibbs. He explained that working as a team is one of the many challenges he faced when becoming apart of the program. We asked him what he wanted to be when he grows up and his response was to one day become an engineer and apply what he learned at an early age to his future career.

The program is a subsidiary of STEM Community Outreach, a non-profit organization.

For more information on the program, visit their website or call 601-355-8277