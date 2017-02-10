Suicide survivor tells his story to raise awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Students from USM, parents, and children of all ages gathered to listen to the personal story of a suicide survivor.

Kevin Hines had battled with suicidal thoughts before he attempted to end his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Somehow he survived that dangerous and usually deadly jump, he says “I’m just glad to be anywhere I was almost gone from this earth in a very real way, I nearly died from what I did I’m grateful to be alive I’m grateful to exist.”

Last year in the Pine Belt 12 high school students took their life, and with suicide in young people on the rise all over the country, he wants to raise awareness.

Hines wants those struggling to know, “today is not tomorrow and whatever you’re going through right now may not be what you go through in a years time in 5 years time in 10 years time.”

You can call 1-888-574-HOPE to get in touch with someone who can help.