Counterfeit bill stamped ‘For Motion Picture Use Only’ found in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) — Ellisville Police are issuing a warning about counterfeit bills.

Police said a fake $100 bill was commercially manufactured for use in motion pictures. The fake money was accepted in Ellisville Wednesday.

The bill looks so real that Chief Bruce Russell said its one of the best counterfeits he’s ever seen.

On both sides of the bill, it says “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

Ellisville Police said they aren’t sure how these bills ended up in Ellisville, but they don’t want them circulating.

The are asking residents and stores to carefully check bills when accepting money.