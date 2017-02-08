Scott County Storm Damage

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Severe weather moved through parts of Scott County Tuesday.

“My boss said don’t go home it’s a tornado going through, we sat there and watched it go across the sky,” Forest resident, Louis Seal said.

This is a look at the storm that ripped through Scott County earlier this afternoon, officials are saying this was more than likely a tornado.

“I had to fight my wife to just sort of go outside, but I wanted to see where the direction was to know where we needed to take shelter and it was pretty massive,” John Hyde explained.

Just before Hyde and his family took shelter in a closet he snapped this photo, and in a matter of seconds the storm left behind a trail of destruction.

“They said it was going to be bad, but I didn’t know it was going to be this bad,” Seal said.

Power lines and trees are down in some parts of the county. Power is also out for some residents.

Highway 35 was one of the areas affected by the storm.

All lanes were blocked on MS 35 near Horn Road. Trees have fallen across the street, and they are blocking traffic.

So far there have been no reports of serious injuries.