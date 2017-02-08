Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado touched down in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Surveyors with the National Weather Service in Jackson have determined that an EF-1 tornado went through Jasper County Tuesday.

The max winds of the twister were at 100 miles per hour.

NWS said the tornado was about 3.1 miles in length and about 50 yards in width.

They believe the twister started in a wooded area northwest of County Road 20 and traveled southeast where it snapped and uprooted several trees. The storm also caused damage to the roof of a porch attached to a home along County Road 20. The tornado then continued to the southeast of County Road 20 and ended after snapping a few more trees.

