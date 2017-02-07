Tornado warning canceled for Forrest, Lamar counties

UPDATE: The tornado warning for Forrest and Lamar counties has been canceled.

(WHLT) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Lamar and Forrest Counties.

The warning is until 12:15 p.m.

Residents in the area should seek shelter as soon as possible.

The following are some tips to help you prepare your home and family for a tornado from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

What to do if you are in your home during a Tornado:
  • Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.
  • Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.
  • Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table.
If you are in a mobile home:
  • Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.
If you are at work or school:
  • Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.
  • Avoid places with wide-span roofs, such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways or shopping malls.
  • Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
If outdoors:
  • If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation.
  • If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.
  • Be aware of the potential for flooding.
If you are in a vehicle:
  • Never try to out drive a tornado in your vehicle. Tornadoes can change direction very quickly and can lift a vehicle and toss it in the air
  • Get out of the vehicle and take shelter in a nearby building.
  • If there is no time to get indoors, get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch or low-lying area away from the vehicle.
