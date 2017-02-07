Man indicted on felony embezzlement charge

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Lawrence County man has been arrested for one count of felony embezzlement after being accused of failing to finish a construction job that he was paid to do.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 51-year-old Kenneth Douglas Platt was arrested Thursday. He was indicted by a Stone County grand jury in January. He was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility and released on a $20,000 bond.

Platt is accused of accepting more than $115,000 toward contracting work for a construction job for a homeowner in Lumberton.

Platt allegedly paid only a small percentage of this amount toward the delivery of materials to the construction site. He is accused of not completing any work.

The maximum sentence for embezzlement is 10 years in prison or a fine of $1,000.