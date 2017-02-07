JOIN US SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI FOR

THE 3RD ANNUAL CHILDREN’S CENTER CLASSIC

10K, 5K, AND 1- MILE FUN RUN!

When you walk through the doors of The Children’s Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi, you are instantly greeted by children who are more than their diagnoses – children who have defied odds since day one and who have established their own milestones for success.

Children enrolled at The Children’s Center present a wide variety of special needs and diagnoses. ranging from (but not limited to) speech, hearing and language disorders, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome to autism spectrum disorder, rare genetic disorders, or other conditions related to premature birth.

With a passionate team of specialists, the Center provides an individualized therapy plan for each child and guides families as they journey through countless challenges and triumphs.

All funds raised from this event will go toward the life-changing work of The Children’s Center, a place that has helped children discover their inner superpowers since 1974.

– See more at: http://www.thechildrenscenterclassic.com