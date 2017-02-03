Southern Pines provides new supplies to pets

In the wake of January’s tornadoes not only have homeowners lost their homes, but some pets were lost as well.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter is caring for an additional 50 to 75 pets, all survivors of the January 21st storm that devastated the Pine Belt area.

“it has allowed us to really take care of the pets, not only in our care but also out in the community,” said shelter director, Ginny Sims. “We’ve had the opportunity to get out in some of the effected community, as well and see the animals there and the needs that they have where they’re currently living.”

The shelter has extended their stray hold period. Typically they hold pets from being adopted for five days. Due to the storm, they are now holding them for ten days, to give owners time to find their dogs or cats or to take care of themselves first.

“Their circumstances don’t allow their pets to stay with them and they may have lost their home or they’re unable to house them appropriately,” says Sims. “The overwhelming donations allow us to help pet owners take care of their fur babies while they are trying to pick up the pieces.”

The shelter has received generous donations, such as dog food, dog houses and other pet supplies, from national organizations.

“We’re gonna be able to take those supplies out in the community where there actually needed,” said Sims

If you would like to donate to the shelter, visit their website or stop by to lend a helping hand, 1901 North 31st Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39401