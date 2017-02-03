Out of town group makes donation to tornado victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – An out of town group traveled to Hattiesburg on Thursday to make a generous donation to the victims of January’s tornados.

The Prince Hall Shriners A.E.A.O.N.M.S Karun Temple #48 from Gulfport, MS and Chenzira Temple #235 from Hattiesburg teamed up to collect a variety of clothing and toiletry items for the victims. They were able to fill an entire Uhaul thanks to the generosity of the group’s members.

The Karun Temple members tell us they wanted to help these tornado victims the same way people helped them when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.