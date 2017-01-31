FEMA opens four recovery centers in the Pine Belt

It’s been over a week since a deadly tornado ripped through the Pine Belt, leaving dozens of homes damaged.

FEMA is on the ground helping homeowners apply for federal dollars and begin the recovery process.

Watt Liddell is one of the many tornado survivors taking advantage of the recovery centers. During the tornado, two tress fell on top of his home on Edwards Street.

“Once we get some funds, we’ll be able to move forward and get the things that we need to move forward. That’s the main thing,” he said. “Hopefully they’re going to give us some money.”

Although the centers are up and running, Alberto Pillot with FEMA stresses the time limit for how long the centers will stay in the area depend on victims coming in.

“As long as the people come in the recovery centers will still be available for those,” said Pillot.

Victims should make sure their insurance company has inspected homes before coming in and applying.

Once you receive the proper paperwork from your insurance company, FEMA officials will begin the rest of the process.

“For any questions you have with FEMA, for any situations that you have, the recovery centers are the best one stop shop of information,” said Pillot.

FEMA recovery centers and hours:

Hattiesburg: CE Roy Community Center, 300 East 5th Street — Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Petal: Petal Civic Center, 712 Main Street — Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Purvis: Lamar County Community Shelter, 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39475 — Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Perry County: First Baptist Church (Runnelstown), 9211 Hwy. 42 Petal, MS 39465 — Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday Feb. 1.

There are three other ways to apply for assistance:

FEMA urges those to apply online.

Call for aid at 1-800-621-FEMA

Download the FEMA app on your Android or Apple devices to register

Items needed to apply:

1 social security number per house

Address of damaged home

List of damages

Insurance information

Working Telephone number

Current mailing address

Bank account and routing number for direct deposits