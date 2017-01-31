Ellisville police department investigate shoot out

Ellisville police are looking for the suspects involved in a shoot-out at Main Street Villa Apartments this weekend.

The department responded to a call Friday night when residents heard shots being fired.

Surveillance video shows a group of men standing outside with a 4 year old child, then one person punches a man across from him. After that, another man in the group pulls out a gun and opened fire over the little boy’s head.

Officers found shells and bullet holes at the scene.

They say neighbors would not identify the shooter.

Saturday evening, the police department responded to the same location after more shots were fired.

Officers believe the two incidents are connected.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, contact the Ellisville Police Department at (601) 477-9252