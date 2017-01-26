William Carey athletes resume practices

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Days after the campus was damaged by an EF-3 tornado, William Carey University athletes are back practicing and preparing for upcoming games.

Practices resumed Wednesday for the basketball team. The Crusaders will take on Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee, on Saturday.

“Our students and our university have been through a lot the last few days. The process to rebuild our great campus is already underway, and resuming our athletics program is a part of that process,” said William Carey Athletic Director DJ Pulley.

The tornado that struck Saturday morning severely damaged most buildings on the Hattiesburg campus including Clinton Gym, Milton Wheeler Field, Joseph & Nancy Fail Field, and Crusader Field.

WCU athletic teams will resume practices at athletic facilities across the Pine Belt.

WCU Basketball was scheduled to play the University of Mobile this past Saturday. That game has been moved to Monday, Feb. 13 at Mobile. Carey’s game on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Bethel has been moved to Monday, Jan. 30 and the Crusaders game at Xavier University on Feb. 1 has been canceled.

“We are currently working to reschedule several home games in basketball, baseball, and softball,” said Pulley. “We hope to have the home game schedule for the month of February completed by Friday.”

Get more information on William Carey’s website.